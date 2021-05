Marking the lowest single-day increase since April 14, India has reported less than 2 lakh COVID-19 cases. In the last 24 hours, 1,96,427 new cases were added, taking the total count to 2,69,48,874. The positivity rate has fallen to a nearly two-month low of 9.54 percent, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

The active cases saw the second biggest single-day fall as it was down by 1.34 lakh. The total cases stood at 25,86,782. Recoveries continue to remain above 3 lakh for the 24th straight day as 3,26,850 people were discharged from the hospital. The number of people who have recuperated so far stood at 2,40,54,861. The recovery rate rose to 89.26 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India also recorded the lowest single-day fatalities as 3,511 deaths were reported. The toll stood at 3,07,231, the data said.

Also, the vaccination count remains highest in two weeks as 24.3 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours. The seven-day average rose to nearly 15 lakh, the highest in the last seven days.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crores on May 4 and 2.50 crore on May 18.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 33,25,94,176 samples were tested up to May 24 for COVID-19. Of these, 20,58,112 samples were tested on May 23.