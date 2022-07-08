India recorded 18,815 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 0.61 percent lower than Thursday, taking the total tally of infection to 4,35,85,554. Active cases rose for the 46th consecutive day and the caseload stood at 1,22,335, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Statewise - Kerala reported the highest daily tally of 3,661, followed by West Bengal at 2,889, and Tamil Nadu at 2,765. As many as 23 states, and union territories (UTs) reported a rise in the active cases while 12 states and UTs recorded a fall in active cases, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.96 percent while the weekly positivity rate was 4.09 percent, according to the health ministry.

In the last 24 hours, 38 new deaths (including 16 backlog) were reported. Kerala reported 16 new deaths (all backlog), eight by Maharashtra, and two each by Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. The death toll has climbed to 5,25,343 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 percent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,29,37,876. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.51 percent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.