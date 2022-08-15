India reports 14,917 new COVID-19 cases — Delhi records highest tally at 2,162

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The death toll climbed to 5,27,069 with 32 fatalities. In the latest figure, Kerala has reconciled four earlier fatalities. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent.

India recorded 14,917 new coronavirus infections, which is 825 (5.85 percent) higher than Sunday. With these new cases, the total tally rose to 4,42,68,381, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

Statewise — Delhi reported the highest number of new cases at 2,162, followed by Maharashtra at 2,082 and Karnataka at 1,837.

The country witnessed a rise of 647 in active cases, an increase after six days. The active cases increased to 1,17,508. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.52 percent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.65 percent, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The death toll climbed to 5,27,069 with 32 fatalities. In the latest figure, Kerala has reconciled four earlier fatalities. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,36,23,804. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.54 percent, the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; and 90 lakh on November 20. It surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.