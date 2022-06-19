According to Union health ministry data, on Sunday India recorded 12,899 fresh COVID-19 cases. This pushed its infection tally to 4,32,96,692. The number of active cases has increased to 72,474. The data updated in the morning stated that with 15 fresh fatalities, the death toll has climbed to 5,24,855.

The active cases comprise 0.17 percent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.62 percent, the health ministry said. In a span of 24 hours, an increase of 4,366 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.89 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.50 percent, the ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,99,363. The case fatality rate stood at 1.21 percent, it said.

According to the ministry, 196.14 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country under the nationwide inoculation drive. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crores on May 4, 3 crores on June 23 and 4 crore on January 25 this year. The 15 new fatalities include seven from Kerala, three from Delhi, two from Maharashtra and one each from Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan.