India reported 1,26,789 new COVID-19 cases in a day, setting a new record for single-day tally, the data released by the health ministry on Thursday showed. The total number of active cases now stands at 1,29,28,574.

In the last 24 hours, 685 deaths have been reported taking the death toll to 1,66,862.

One of the worst affected states is Maharashtra as it has recorded the highest daily count of 59,907 coronavirus cases, taking the tally of infections to 31,73,261, the state health department said. There were 322 fatalities pushing the toll to 56,652.

Mumbai recorded 10,442 new cases and 24 deaths during the day, taking the overall caseload to 4,83,042 and the fatalities to 11,856.

Mumbai division, comprising Mumbai and satellite towns, reported 19,952 cases during the day while 71 patients died. The tally of cases in the Mumbai division now stands at 10,10,998 while the count of fatalities is 20,808.