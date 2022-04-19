India reports 1,247 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in 24 hours

India reported 1,247 coronavirus cases in a day, taking the total tally of COVID-19 infections rose to 4,30,45,527, says the Union Health Ministry. The active cases rose to 11,860 with an increase of 318 cases in the last 24 hours.

Statewise -- Delhi has reported 501 new COVID-19 cases, followed by Haryana at 234, Uttar Pradesh at 115. Sixteen states, and union territories have reported a rise in the active cases.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,966 with one fresh fatality being reported from Uttar Pradesh, the data updated at 8 am stated. The case fatality rate was recorded a 1.21 percent.

The active cases comprise 0.03 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 percent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.31 percent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.34 percent, according to the ministry.

On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh government made the wearing of masks mandatory in public places in NCR districts due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Gautam Buddha Nagar police started an awareness campaign to ensure everyone had their faces covered. Police Commissioner Alok Singh directed officials and asked them to use public address systems for asking people to wear face masks, according to an official statement.

India's coronavirus tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

With inputs from PTI