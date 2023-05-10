English
India releases new sickle cell anaemia guidelines — here’s all you need to know

By Ayushi Agarwal  May 10, 2023 5:43:29 PM IST (Published)

In the 2023 Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced India's aim to eradicate sickle cell anaemia by 2047. Under a new scheme announced this February, the Centre plans to screen 70 million Indians in affected tribal areas under the age of 40 years.

India has released new sickle cell anaemia guidelines aimed at enhancing the screening, awareness, and treatment of the disease. The guidelines, developed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), emphasise the importance of early intervention and aggressive management of the disease.

The Standard Treatment Guidelines for Sickle Cell Anemia Disease were unveiled by Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pawar on May 8, 2023.
