India records single-day spike of 1.65 lakh COVID-19 cases, lowest in 46 days Updated : May 30, 2021 10:06:15 IST The daily positivity declined to 8.02 percent, remaining below the 10 percent-mark for five consecutive days The number of active cases has reduced to 21,14,508, comprising 7.58 percent of the total infections Published : May 30, 2021 10:06 AM IST