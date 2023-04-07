Coronavirus Cases : India records over 6000 new COVID-19 cases, Mansukh Mandaviya to meet state health ministers today

According to data from the Union health ministry, India recorded 13 more fatalities in the last 24 hours.

A total of 6050 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the country in the last 24 hours as of 8 am on April 7, Union Health Minister data showed. The total number of active cases reached 28,303.

According to data from the health ministry, India recorded 13 more fatalities in the last 24 hours due to the infectious virus while the total number of deaths stood at 5,30,943 till Friday.

A total of 3,320 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate stands at 3.39 percent whereas weekly positivity rose to 3.02 percent.

Amid the rapid resurgence of COVID-19 cases across the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a high-level meeting with the State Health Ministers to take stock of the COVID situation in the country.

The meeting comes at a time when India is reporting resurgence in COVID-19 cases in the recent weeks.

Kerala recorded a rise of 1193 active cases since yesterday, which is the maximum number of cases than other states. On Thursday, Maharashtra reported 803 new Covid-19 cases, an increase of 234 from Wednesday's total numbers. Uttar Pradesh reported its first Covid related death in 2023 and 192 cases have been reported in the state in the last 24 hours.

The national capital recorded one death and a total of 606 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Kerala, Delhi, and northern states like Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana are the main contributors to India's soaring COVID graph. In the last few days, there has been a sharp increase in the number of cases in these states.

In the last 24 hours, 2,334 doses of vaccines have been administered. A total of 2,20,66,20,700 doses of vaccinations have been administered so far, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Also Read: World Health Day 2023 marks 75th anniversary of WHO