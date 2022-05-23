India reported 2,022 new Covid-19 cases and 46 new infection-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said early on Monday. With fresh cases, the country's overall tally mounted to 4,31,38,393.

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases recorded till Monday morning was 204, 9.16 percent lower than cases reported the previous day. India's daily new cases are below 25,000 for the ninth day.

While the toll due to Covid-19 in the country surged to 5,24,459 on Monday, the active caseload declined for the 15th consecutive day to 14,832 — the lowest in over 30 days.

Kerala, Delhi and Maharashtra continue to report the maximum number of Covid-19 cases. Kerala recorded 545 new cases, followed by Delhi with 365 cases and Maharashtra with 326 cases.

Meanwhile, as many as 43 Covid-19 related deaths were reported in Kerala (all backlog) in the last 24 hours. One death each was reported in Delhi, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

The Union health ministry said the daily Covid-19 positivity rate was below 1 per cent — 0.69 percent — for the over 20 days now. On Sunday, the positivity rate was recorded at 0.50 percent. Meanwhile, the recovery rate currently at 98.75 percent.

Besides, total vaccinations in India increased by 8,81,668 to 1,92,38,45,615. Over 8.8 lakh more vaccines were administered in the country over the last 24 hours. More than 14,000 of the 18+ population received their first dose yesterday, while 2.96 lakh received the second dose.

India's vaccination status update (credit: PIB)