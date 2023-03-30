India records more than 3,000 Coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Delhi government will convene an emergency meeting on Thursday amid a sharp spike in new COVID-19 cases over the last few days in the national capital. A shift from cold to warmer temperatures can be the reason behind the spike in the number of cases.

India registered a single-day rise of 3,016 fresh Coronavirus cases, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Thursday. This is the highest number of COVID-19 cases that the country has seen in nearly six months. A total of 3,375 coronavirus cases were recorded on October 2 last year. Furthermore, the health ministry’s latest update states that the number of active cases increased to 13,509. The report points to a worrying upward trend in the number of COVID-19 cases in India.

Reports suggest that India’s COVID-19 death toll has increased to 5,30,862 as 14 latest deaths have been recorded.

Going by the health ministry’s latest update, the good news is that the daily positivity rate was pegged at 2.73 per cent, while the weekly positivity was recorded at 1.71 per cent. Health officials have stated in the past that there is no reason to panic as long as the positivity rate remains below 5 per cent.

Plus, there were 1,396 recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate currently stands at 98.78 per cent.

The Ministry of Health is regularly monitoring the overall COVID-19 scenario in the country so that combative measures can be taken on time.

Besides, India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive has been one of the most successful and largest in the world as 220.65 crore doses of vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

It is worth noting that people in the national capital have suffered the double whammy of rising influenza and COVID-19 cases of late.

Consequently, the Delhi government will convene an emergency meeting on Thursday amid a sharp spike in new COVID-19 cases over the last few days in the national capital. Delhi’s Health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, senior health department officials and medical directors of state-run hospitals are likely to be present at this meeting.

A shift from cold to warmer temperatures can be the reason behind the spike in the number of cases.