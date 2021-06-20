Home

    Home>
    healthcare>
    • India records less than 60,000 COVID-19 cases after 81 days

    India records less than 60,000 COVID-19 cases after 81 days

    By PTI | IST (Published)
    India recorded less than 60,000 new coronavirus infections after 81 days taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,98,81,965, while the active cases further reduced to 7,29,243, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. A total of 58,419 fresh infections were reported in a day.
    The death toll climbed to 3,86,713 with 1,576 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 63 days. The active cases further declined to7,29,243 comprising 2.44 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 96.27 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed A net decline of 30,776 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
    As many as 18,11,446 tests were conducted on Saturday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 39,10,19,083. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.22 per cent. It has been less than 5 per cent for 13 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 3.43 per cent.
    Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 38th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,87,66,009, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.29 per cent, the data stated. Cumulatively, 27,66,93,572 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far.
    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.
    (Edited by : Aditi Gautam)
