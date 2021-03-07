India records highest single-day vaccination figures at 11.6 lakh Updated : March 07, 2021 09:02 AM IST 9,44,919 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose while 2,19,503 healthcare workers and frontline workers received the second dose. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2. Published : March 07, 2021 09:00 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply