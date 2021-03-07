  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

India records highest single-day vaccination figures at 11.6 lakh

Updated : March 07, 2021 09:02 AM IST

9,44,919 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose while 2,19,503 healthcare workers and frontline workers received the second dose.
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2.
India records highest single-day vaccination figures at 11.6 lakh
Published : March 07, 2021 09:00 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

India vs. England: Visitors lose, India scent series win by 3-1

India vs. England: Visitors lose, India scent series win by 3-1

DHFL auditor Grant Thornton finds another fraud of Rs 1,424 crore

DHFL auditor Grant Thornton finds another fraud of Rs 1,424 crore

Govt mandates dual air bags in new models from April 1

Govt mandates dual air bags in new models from April 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement