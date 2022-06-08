India saw a massive COVID-19 spike with 5,233 fresh cases being recorded across the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. This is the biggest single-day surge the country has reported for the first time in 94 days.

While the overall caseload mounted to 4,31,90,282 on Wednesday, the daily positivity rate touched 1.67 percent -- the highest since the last week of February. Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate stood at 1.12 percent.

Total active cases rose by 1,881, pushing the overall active caseload to 28,857. As of Wednesday morning, active cases constituted 0.07 percent of the total cases.

Moreover, Maharashtra surpassed Kerala to record the highest single-day spike. Kerala, which has been recording the maximum number of daily COVID-19 cases for a long time, logged 1,494 cases in 24 hours.

However, Maharashtra recorded 1,881 cases in a day. The state's Wednesday's tally was 81 percent more than the previous day and the highest since February 18.

Mumbai alone accounted for 1,242 new cases, almost double Monday's count. Of these 1,242 cases, 94 percent were asymptomatic cases.

COVID-19 situation in India, June 8

Delhi reported 450 cases, Karnataka 348 cases, Tamil Nadu 144 cases and Uttar Pradesh 127 cases. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Manipur were among the states where no COVID-19 case was reported in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry also reported seven more deaths due to COVID-19 in the country. Of these seven deaths, one each was reported in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, while Kerala reported five backlog deaths. This pushed the nationwide toll to 5,24,715.

Besides, as many as 3,345 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 4,26,36,710. With this, the recovery rate reached 98.72 percent.