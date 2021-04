India on Tuesday crossed a landmark milestone with the highest single-day vaccine coverage of more than 43 lakh doses being administered in the last 24 hours. The cumulative vaccination coverage exceeds the eight-crore mark as India launched the world's largest vaccination drive on January 16.

Eight states -- Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala -- account for 60 percent of the cumulative vaccine doses given till morning, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry added that Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab have shown a steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases, accounting for 81.90 percent of the 1,03,558 new cases reported in a span of 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 57,074 (55.11 percent), followed by Chhattisgarh with 5,250 fresh cases and Karnataka 4,553 new cases, it said.

India's total active caseload has reached 7,41,830 and now comprises 5.89 percent of the country's total infections, the data stated. A net increase of 50,233 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 75.88 percent of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone accounts for nearly 58.23 percent of the total active caseload of the country, the ministry said.