India records highest COVID-19 tally in 89 days at 4,518 cases; 9 fatalities

India yet again recorded a single-day rise of over 4,000 COVID-19 cases, as per the Union Health Ministry's data released early Monday. The country reported 4,518 new cases, the highest in 89 days, pushing the overall caseload to 4,31,81,335.

Of these 4,518 new cases, Maharashtra reported 1,494 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 961 in Mumbai. Kerala reported 1544 cases, Delhi 343 COVID-19 cases, Karnataka 301 cases, Gujarat 68 cases, and Tamil Nadu logged 107 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Also, five more people succumbed to COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. Of these five deaths, one each was reported in West Bengal, Karnataka and Maharashtra and two in Uttar Pradesh. Moreover, four backlog deaths were reported in Kerala , taking the nationwide toll to 5,24,701.

COVID-19 situation in India, June 6

India's active caseload increased by 1,730 to 25,782, the Health Ministry said on Monday. With this, active cases now constitute 0.06 percent of the total caseload.

Moreover, as many as 2,779 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, increasing total recoveries to 4,26,30,852. The recovery rate now stands at 98.73 percent.

The daily positivity rate touched 1.62 percent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.91 percent on Monday.

Besides, 2,57,187 more vaccines were administered in the country in the last 24 hours. So far, 194.12 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Earlier, with 4,041 daily cases, India had reported more than 4,000 cases for the first time in 84 days on Friday. Later on Saturday, the country saw a drop with 3,962 new cases. However, the daily cases spiked again to 4,270 on Sunday.