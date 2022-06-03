India recorded more than 4,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time in 84 days on Friday. With 4,041 new cases, the country's overall caseload surged to 4,31,68,585, as per the data released by the Union Health Ministry.

India's single-day spike seems to be driven by Kerala which reported the maximum COVID-19 cases at 1,370 in the last 24 hours. Delhi also registered as many as 373 new COVID-19 cases in a day, as per the recent health bulletin.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 1,045 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Of 1,045 new cases recorded on Thursday, Mumbai alone accounted for 704 -- 35 fewer than the previous day. The number of active cases in the city surged over the 3,000 mark and the caseload doubling rate slipped below 2,000 days to 1,765.

Besides this, Tamil Nadu added 145 new COVID-19 cases, including a returnee from the United Arab Emirates . According to PTI, the state has been witnessing a rise in fresh infections with a majority of them emerging at educational institutions.

COVID-19 situation in India, June 3

With fresh infections, the active cases in the country saw a record spike in 130 days. The active caseload touched 21,177 on Friday after witnessing a rise of 1,668 in the 24 hours.

Moreover, the nationwide toll due to the infection surged by 10 to 5,24,651, as per the health ministry on Friday. While Kerala reported six backlog deaths, Maharashtra and Nagaland registered one new death each. Meanwhile, two more people succumbed to the infection in Delhi.

As of Friday, the active cases comprise 0.05 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.74 percent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.95 percent, while the weekly positivity rate touched 0.73 percent.

Also, 12,05,840 more vaccines were administered in the country in the last 24 hours. So far, 193.83 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive, the ministry said.

Maharashtra CM warns over COVID-19 surge

Mumbai has been witnessing a "tremendous" rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, driving a surge in new infections in Maharashtra. According to PTI, officials have expressed fear over a spate of symptomatic cases in the wake of the approaching monsoon.

In Mumbai, Dharavi , which is among the densest urban sprawls in the world, recorded 10 cases on June 1, taking its active count to 37.

"The new cases (reported) daily have gone up tremendously in Mumbai , and with monsoon round the corner, we will now see a rapid rise in symptomatic cases," Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal was quoted as saying.

After holding a key meeting to review the situation in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said people should use face masks, vaccinate themselves and follow discipline if they don't wish to face COVID-19 restrictions again.

"Wear masks in crowded public places. Vaccination of the 12-18 age group should be expedited and a booster dose should be taken. Oxygen and medicines should be kept on standby. Monsoon-related illnesses have symptoms like COVID 19 and, hence, doctors should advice their patients to get themselves tested," Thackeray was quoted by PTI as saying.

Thackeray said the government will keep a watch over the situation for a fortnight and that schools will reopen soon. He also asked the authorities to seek information about what decisions have been taken in other places about the safety of children and what are the chances of them getting infected.