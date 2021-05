India has reported 4,12,262 new COVID-19 cases, the highest-ever single-day rise in the world. The death toll rose to 2,30,168 with 3,980 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours, a record rise, as per Union Health Ministry data.

The total number of cases is at 2,10,77,410 with over 35 lakh active cases.

There was a sharp rise in the active cases as 79,169 were recorded today as compared to 40,096 yesterday.

Recoveries remain above 3 lakh for the fifth straight day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at 1,72,80,844. The recovery rate slipped to 81.99 percent after rising for two days. The positivity rate slipped to 21.44 percent.