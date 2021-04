The COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in India as it has reported more than 3.80 lakh new cases, another record for the world's highest-ever rise in a day. India has reported 3,86,452 new cases in the last 24 hours with the total number of cases rising to 1,87,62,976, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The active cases are 31,70,228.

The death toll rose to 2,08,330 with 3498 fatalities, a single-day record, in the 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,53,84,418 as the recovery rate slipped to 82 percent.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has tested 28,63,92,086 samples tested up to April 29. Of these 19,20,107 samples were tested on Thursday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.