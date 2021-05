For the first time in the last five days, India has reported less than 4 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. According to the data by the Union Health Ministry, 3,66,161 new cases were registered, the lowest in six days, taking the total tally to 2,26,62,575.

The active cases rose by 8,589, the lowest rise in the last two months. The total number of active cases is 37,45,237, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Recoveries remain above 3 lakh for the ninth straight day and 3,53,818 people were discharged in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate rose to 82.39 percent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is 1,86,71,222, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

The death toll is 2,46,116 as 3,754 fatalities were reported in a day.

The positivity rate rose to 24.83 percent.