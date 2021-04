India has once again recorded the highest single-day COVID-19 tally across the world as it has reported 3,60,960 new cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. Making the situation grim, India has registered a record number of fatalities, 3293, in a day taking the death toll above 2 lakh, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The total number of cases stands at 1,79,97,267 with active cases over 29 lakhs. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,48,17,371.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have risen to 29,78,709, comprising 16.55 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.33 percent, it said. The death toll stands at 2,01,187, the data stated.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has tested 28,27,03,789 samples tested up to April 27. Of these 17,23,912 samples were tested on Tuesday.