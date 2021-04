India recorded 3,14,835 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest-ever in the world since the pandemic outbreak, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry. With this new surge, the total number of cases rose to 1,59,30,965, while the active cases crossing the 22-lakh mark, presenting a grim picture of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

A total of 2,104 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours, also a single-day record for the country, taking the toll to 1,84,657. The national COVID-19 recovery rate fell below 85 percent. Registering a steady increase for the 43rd day in a row, the active cases have increased to 22,91,428 comprising 14.38 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 84.46 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,34, 54,880. The case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.16 percent, the data stated.

Since last week, India has been reporting over 2 lakh cases and in a matter of days, it is above 3 lakh. The health infrastructure is under crisis reporting a shortage of medicines, beds, oxygen supply and this rapid rise in the cases in the second wave will make the situation worse.

As many as 27,27,05,103 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to April 21. Of these, 16,51,711 samples were tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).