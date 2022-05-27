India records 2,710 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in nearly two weeks

India reported 2,710 new COVID-19 cases -- the highest in 13 days (nearly two weeks). According to data released by the Ministry of Family and Health Welfare early Friday, the country saw a 3 percent rise in daily COVID-19 cases. The tally has been surging for three consecutive days now.

Total deaths due to the infection in the country climbed to 5,24,539 with 14 fresh fatalities, the Health Ministry said. Of these 14 deaths, 12 were reported in Kerala as backlog deaths and one each was recorded in Delhi and Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the maximum number of COVID-19 cases was reported in Kerala with 783 new cases, Maharashtra with 511 cases and Delhi with 403 cases.

Covid-19 situation in India

An increase of 400 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in 24 hours, while the number of people who recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,07,177.

The active cases now comprise 0.04 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 percent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.58 percent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.52 percent, it said.

Besides, more than 192.97 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. "More than 193.53 crore (1,93,53,58,865) vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through the government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category," the ministry added.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.