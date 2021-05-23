  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

India records 2.40 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 3,741 fatalities

Updated : May 23, 2021 11:23:30 IST

The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below the 3 lakh-mark for the seventh consecutive day.
A total of 2,99,266 deaths have been reported so far in the country.
India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore COVID-19 cases on May 4 this year.
India records 2.40 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 3,741 fatalities
Published : May 23, 2021 11:23 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Sebi doubles overseas investment limit of AIF, VCF to USD 1,500 mn

Sebi doubles overseas investment limit of AIF, VCF to USD 1,500 mn

COVID 2nd wave: Rural unemployment doubles in 1 week; experts discuss measures to address the crisis

COVID 2nd wave: Rural unemployment doubles in 1 week; experts discuss measures to address the crisis

JSW Steel Q4 results: Net profit zooms 1,717% YoY to Rs 4,191 crore; beats estimates

JSW Steel Q4 results: Net profit zooms 1,717% YoY to Rs 4,191 crore; beats estimates

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement