India records 2.40 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 3,741 fatalities Updated : May 23, 2021 11:23:30 IST The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below the 3 lakh-mark for the seventh consecutive day. A total of 2,99,266 deaths have been reported so far in the country. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore COVID-19 cases on May 4 this year. Published : May 23, 2021 11:23 AM IST