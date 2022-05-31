India records 2,338 COVID-19 cases, 13% lower than yesterday; fatalities at 19

India reported 2,338 new Covid-19 cases, 13.6 percent lower than the daily tally recorded yesterday, according to the data released by the Ministry of Family and Health Welfare early Tuesday. With fresh cases, the active caseload rose for the eighth consecutive day to 17,883 on Monday. As of today, active cases constitute 0.04 percent of the cumulative caseload.

Moreover, 2,134 more people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing the total recoveries to 4,26,15,574. India's recovery rate now stands at 98.74 percent.

Kerala continues to report the maximum number of COVID-19 cases with 815 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours. This was followed by Maharashtra with 431 cases and Delhi with 212 cases.

COVID-19 situation in India, May 31

Besides this, the nationwide death toll due to COVID-19 surged by 19 to 5,24,630. Of these 19 deaths, one each was reported in Delhi and Rajasthan, while 17 were reported as backlog deaths in Kerala.

Also, the daily positivity rate touched 0.64 percent and the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.61 percent on Monday, the ministry said.

A total of 85.04 crore tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted so far, of which 3,63,883 were carried out in the last 24 hours.

So far, 93.45 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore COVID-19 cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.