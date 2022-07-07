India records 18,930 new COVID-19 cases — highest single-day spike in 137 days

India yet again saw a major spike in daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday. With 18,930 fresh infections, the country reported the highest single-day spike in 137 days, as per the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. The overall caseload has now mounted to 4,35,66,739.

The maximum cases were reported in Kerala with 4,113 infections being reported in the last 24 hours — a 58 percent rise in the tally from the previous day. This was followed by Maharashtra with 3,142 cases, Tamil Nadu with 2,743 cases, West Bengal with 2,352 cases and Delhi with 600 cases.

As of Thursday, the daily positivity rate mounted to 4.32 percent as compared to 3.56 percent recorded the previous day. The highest daily test positivity rate was recorded in Mizoram at 23.05 percent, followed by Arunachal Pradesh at 20.28 percent and Kerala at 16.44 percent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 3.86 percent.

Meanwhile, the country's active caseload surged to 1,19,457 after witnessing a spike of 4,245 in the last 24 hours. As of now, the active caseload comprises 0.27 percent of the overall cases. Also, 14,650 more people recovered from the infections, pushing total recoveries to 4,29,21,977. The recovery rate stood at 98.52 percent early Thursday.

According to the ministry, 1,98,33,18,772 doses of vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. As many as 11,44,489 vaccines were administered across the country in the last 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year. The 28 new fatalities include six each from Kerala and Maharashtra, three each from Delhi and West Bengal, two each from Goa and Karnataka and one each from Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.