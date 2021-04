India on Friday recorded its highest-ever COVID-19 daily new case tally as it registered over 1.31 lakh cases in the last 24 hours. According to the data by the Health Ministry, India has reported 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases, thus taking the tally of the total cases to 1,30,60,542.

Registering a steady increase for the 30th day in a row, the number of active COVID-19 cases increased to 9,79,608, which is 7.5 percent of the total infections, according to the data updated at 8 am.

For the fourth time in April, the daily new cases tally has soared past the 1-lakh mark as the second wave of coronavirus hit India. The ministry has registered 780 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,67,642.

The recovery rate in the country has further dropped to 91.22 percent, it added. The active COVID-19 caseload in the country was recorded at its lowest of 1,35,926 on February 12, comprising 1.25 percent of the total infections.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,19,13,292, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.28 percent, the data stated.

The numbers are rising with each passing day even as states have imposed restrictions, night curfews. A weekend lockdown has been imposed in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh from today. Chhattisgarh will observe a complete 10-day lockdown following a spike in the cases.