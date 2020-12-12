Healthcare India readies for 600 million COVID vaccine jabs; to use standard cold storage: Top govt expert Updated : December 12, 2020 09:59 AM IST Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine maker, is already mass producing and stockpiling AstraZeneca's Covishield shot. Indian biotech players Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila are developing their own vaccine candidates. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.