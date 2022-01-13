India's Omicron tally crosses 5,000-mark; list of states recording COVID variant cases

India's Omicron tally crossed the 5,000-mark as the country saw a single-day jump of 620 cases of the new coronavirus variant. The total tally of the new variant stood at 5,488, out of which 2,162 people have recovered or migrated so far.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,367 cases of the Omicron variant followed by Rajasthan at 792, Delhi 549, Kerala 486 and Karnataka 479.

Here is the list of states reporting Omicron cases:

Maharashtra

Maharashtra reported 86 cases of the Omicron infection, taking the tally to 1,367. Out of these, 25 patients have been reported by the National Center for Cell Science, 30 by the National Institute of Virology and 31 by BJ Medical College. In a district wise break-up, Mumbai reported 21 cases, Pune Municipal Corporation (53), Pimpri-Chinchwad (6), Pune rural (one), Satara (three) and Nashik (two).

Kerala

Kerala reported 76 fresh Omicron cases taking the total number of people infected with the new variant of COVID-19 to 421, state health minister Veena George said. The affected persons were those mainly came from UAE, Qatar, Germany, Kuwait, Ireland and Sweden. Of them, 290 came from low-risk countries and 85 from high-risk countries, while three affected persons were from neighbouring states.

Gujarat

Gujarat did not report any new case of Omicron for the second day in a row on Wednesday, keeping its tally unchanged at 264, the state health department said. Ahmedabad city has so far reported the highest number of 110 Omicron cases. Vadodara has reported 44 cases, Anand 27 cases, and Surat 20 cases, it said.

Odisha

Odisha registered 67 new cases of Omicron, the highest so far, taking the state's tally in the new variant to 170, a health department official said. The state has so far reported the death of one Omicron infected woman and the recovery of five other patients from the variant.