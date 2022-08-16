By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The daily positivity rate stood at 4.15 percent while it was 7.52 percent on Monday. Mizoram recorded the highest daily positivity rate at 34.06 percent, followed by Uttarakhand at 17.44 percent, and Meghalaya at 16.67 percent, the ministry said.

India reported 8,813 new COVID-19 cases, less than 10,000 for the first time 56 days. The day's tally was 6,104 cases or 40.92 percent lower than Monday, thus taking the total count of infection to 4,42,77,194, according to the data shared by the Union Ministry of Health.

State wise — Delhi continues to lead with the highest number of cases at 1,227, followed by Karnataka at 1,206, and Maharashtra at 1,189.

There was a drop of 6,256 active cases and the caseload stood at 1,11,252. While four states and union territories reported a rise in active cases, 30 states and UTs reported a fall in active cases, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 4.15 percent while it was 7.52 percent on Monday. Mizoram recorded the highest daily positivity rate at 34.06 percent, followed by Uttarakhand at 17.44 percent, and Meghalaya at 16.67 percent, the ministry said.

In the last 24 hours, the country reported 29 new deaths, including one backlog fatality. Delhi reported 8 new deaths, Punjab six, two each by Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, and Kerala reported one backlog death, the data stated.