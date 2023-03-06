Centre asks UP drug controller authority to cancel manufacturing license of Marion Biotech

The development comes a day after three employees of Marion Biotech were arrested by the Noida police after an FIR was lodged against five officials over a complaint by a drugs inspector of the CDSCO at Gautam Buddha Nagar Phase-3 Police Station.

The Union government has recommended the Uttar Pradesh State Drug Controller Authority to cancel the manufacturing licence of Marion biotech. The move comes after 22 out of 36 samples taken for testing from it were found adulterated with Ethylene glycol, an official from UP Drugs Controlling and Licensing Authority said.

According to the sources, the state government drug regulating body which is currently investigating the matter has also instructed Marion Biotech to recall its products from abroad.

An officer from UP Drug Controller Authority privy to this investigation told CNBC-TV18 and confirmed, "We have got a communication from the concerned ministry which has recommended to cancel the manufacturing licence of the company. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had before cancelled the company’s licence on January 9. We are looking into it and following the due process."

The development comes a day after three employees of Marion Biotech were arrested by the Noida police on Friday after an FIR was lodged late Thursday night against five officials over a complaint by a drugs inspector of the CDSCO at Gautam Buddha Nagar Phase-3 Police Station. Two more directors of the company for whom searches are underway and they will also be arrested soon, police said.

The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 274 (adulteration of drugs), 275 (sale of adulterated drugs), 276 (sale of drug as a different drug or medical preparation) as well as under section 17 (misbranded drugs) and related violations of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

Marion Biotech, whose office is located in Noida, came under scrutiny in December of last year after its cough syrup Dok-1 was linked to the deaths of 18 children who had consumed it in Uzbekistan. In response to the incident, the CDSCO launched an investigation.

On January 12, the World Health Organization (WHO) had issued a 'medical product alert', referring to two substandard (contaminated) products, identified in Uzbekistan and reported to it on December 22, 2022.