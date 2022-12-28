India may see surge in COVID cases in January: Official

After COVID-19 mock drills in hospitals were conducted across the country on Tuesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is scheduled to visit the Delhi airport to assess its testing and screening capabilities. What other steps is the government taking to beat the virus and its variants?

The next 40 days are going to be crucial for the healthcare sector as India may see a surge in COVID-19 cases in January, official sources said on Wednesday, December 28, citing the pattern of previous outbreaks. "Previously, it has been noticed that a new wave of COVID-19 hits India around 30-35 days after it hits East Asia… This has been a trend," an official said.

However, as per officials in the Health Ministry, the virus is only moderately severe. Even if there is a wave, they projected that hospitalisation and mortality rates will be quite low.

According to the sources, out of the 6,000 foreign travellers who were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival in the past two days, 39 were confirmed to be positive. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is scheduled to visit the Delhi airport to assess its testing and screening capabilities, as per reports.

Additionally, the government has mandated random coronavirus testing for 2 percent of passengers arriving on each international aircraft starting from Saturday, December 31.

The government is not considering banning international flights. However, the sources stated that from the next week, foreign travellers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Bangkok, and Singapore may be required to fill out 'Air Suvidha' forms and submit RT-PCR testing performed 72 hours earlier.

The central government is unlikely to reinstate penalties or fines for not wearing masks.

The government has issued a notice and instructed states and Union Territories to get ready for any situation as a result of an increase in COVID-19 cases in various nations, notably China and South Korea.

Meetings between Mandaviya and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been held to determine how well the nation is prepared to handle a fresh surge in cases. On Tuesday, December 27, mock drills were conducted at medical facilities all over India to assess operational preparedness to handle any spike in COVID-19 infections. The drills were staged at 20,000 hospitals, of which 15,000 were public hospitals and 5,000 were private units.

According to Mandaviya, the nation must be vigilant and prepared since cases are increasing globally. The Omicron sub-variant BF.7 is what is behind the most recent surge in cases.

The transmissibility of this BF.7 sub-variant is quite high, according to official sources. A individual who has the sub-variant can infect up to 16 other people.

Indian indigenous vaccine showed promise against the Omicron variant. In comparison to other nations in the third wave, India's death rate was extremely low due to the effectiveness of indigenous vaccines.