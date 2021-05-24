India may prepare plan to export indigenously developed Covaxin vaccine, says report Updated : May 24, 2021 17:36:13 IST Hungary and Paraguay ask for 1 million doses each Covaxin has already been approved by Hungary’s National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition and the National Drug Authority India has gifted Paraguay 2 lakh vaccine doses till date Published : May 24, 2021 04:33 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply