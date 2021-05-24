India may prepare plan to export indigenously developed Covaxin vaccine, says report

Hungary and Paraguay have shown interest in India’s indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, developed jointly by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), according to reports.

According to a Hindustan Times quoting government officials aware of the development, at least two countries -- Hungary and Paraguay -- have approached India for the commercial export of 1 million doses of Covaxin, with the first holding forth the possibility of access to the EU.

According to the report, nearly a month ago, the Hungary government had shown interest for 1 million doses with the condition that it should be supplied by May end on priority.

As Hungary has agreed to issue European Union Good manufacturing practice (GMP) certification to Bharat Biotech facilities, it would not only open up India’s vaccine exports to the EU market but also facilitate the company’s negotiations with Brazil and other markets.

Covaxin has already been approved by Hungary’s National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition and the National Drug Authority.

According to a report in The Hindu, the central government has decided to ensure that Bharat Biotech receives clearances from both the World Health Organisation (WHO) and subsequently, the EU’s European Medicines Agency (EMA). The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has been tasked with studying the matter. This may help get recognition for the Indian-made vaccine, as well as help fulfill the desire to push for more export orders in the future.

India has gifted Paraguay 2 lakh doses of vaccines till date and talks are on with the government for procurement of 1 million doses of Covaxin.

According to The Hindu report, in February Bharat Biotech entered into an agreement with US-based biopharmaceutical company Ocugen Inc to co-develop, supply and commercialise Covaxin in the US market.

Bharat Biotech to cope with the increasing demand has augmented its capacity from 9 million to 20 million a month and expects to touch 55 million units by July 2021. Half of the vaccines manufactured will be sold to the government and the rest to the states and private hospitals to comply with the demand.