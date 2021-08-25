India may be in endemic stage of COVID-19, says WHO expert; what that means

India may have entered the endemic stage of the coronavirus outbreak with low or moderate transmissions at local levels, suggested Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist at the World Health Organization (WHO).

“There are many regions in the world where things seem to be plateauing at different levels. Perhaps we are entering some kind of stage of endemicity where there is low level or moderate level transmission going on, but we are not seeing the kind of exponential growth and peaks that we saw a few months ago. As far as India is concerned, that’s what seems to be happening,” she said in an interview to The Wire.

Because of the size of India and the heterogeneity of the population and the immunity status in different pockets of the country, it is very feasible that the situation may continue like this with ups and downs, she observed.

Dr Swaminathan cautioned that there could be peaks and troughs for the next several months in areas with low vaccination coverage and among groups who were perhaps less affected by the first and second waves.

Endemic, pandemic and epidemic

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States defines an endemic as “the constant presence and/or usual prevalence of a disease or infectious agent in a population within a geographic area.” For instance, malaria is endemic in certain regions.

When a disease rises above the expected level in a community, it is called an epidemic. An epidemic is “an increase, often sudden, in the number of cases of a disease above what is normally expected in that population in that area,” according to the CDC. Smallpox and measles are examples of epidemics.

A pandemic is an epidemic that has spread over several countries or a large geographical area, usually affecting a large number of people, the CDC defines. The flu in the US in 1889-90 is an example of a pandemic.

The WHO declared COVID-19 as a global pandemic in March last year. Though there are differences regarding the definition of a pandemic, according to the WHO it is the “worldwide spread of a new disease.”

What it means for India?

At the endemic stage, a disease may not always be prevalent with high levels of spread but may remain there for a long period with intermittent surges. As per the government data, India has over 3.22 lakh active COVID-19 cases as on August 25. Explaining the possible third wave getting localised -- and not be on the rampage as in the previous two waves -- Dr Swaminathan said, “That’s what I believe we are likely to see, but we can still get surges that overwhelm our system.”

This means that the country will soon be learning to live with the virus, with the government shifting its focus to containment and expediating the process of vaccination. Many countries across the world like Thailand and Australia have already reached this stage.

Vaccines and booster doses

According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, India has administered over 59.55 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines till date. Dr Swaminathan felt that India could feel safe against COVID-19 if it reached the UK levels of adult vaccination of around 70-75 percent. But currently, India’s adult vaccination coverage is around 14 percent.

While vaccines will be effective, there is still no clarity on the need for booster shots. A higher level of vaccination is likely to stop the spread of COVID-19 in some areas but it all depends on how many people get vaccinated and how effective the vaccines are.

About booster doses, Dr Swaminathan said the data is not yet available to suggest the need for a booster dose or who needs it. Though the US, UK, Israel, France and Germany are going ahead with the booster doses, the WHO’s position is to wait for proper data before you go ahead, she told The Wire.