India makes quality check of cough syrup formulations mandatory before export

India has made it mandatory for cough syrup manufacturers to get samples tested and cleared by a government-certified laboratory from June 1, 2023, before being allowed to be sent overseas. The decision to implement quality checks before export was introduced after India-made syrups were linked to dozens of deaths in Gambia and Uzbekistan last year.
The export of "Cough Syrup" shall be permitted after the export sample has been tested at one of the earmarked laboratories by the central government and "a Certificate of Analysis (CoA) has been issued by any of the laboratories as mentioned in the notification, with effect from June 1, 2023," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification on Monday.
The specified central government labs include Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, regional drug testing lab (RDTL - Chandigarh), central drugs lab (CDL - Kolkata), central drug testing lab (CDTL - Chennai Hyderabad, Mumbai), RDTL (Guwahati)] and the NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) accredited drug testing labs of state governments.
Last year, India's pharmaceutical industry, valued at $41 billion, experienced a significant setback when cough syrups produced by two companies located near New Delhi were implicated in the deaths of approximately 70 children in Gambia and 18 in Uzbekistan.
In the fiscal year 2022-23, India exported cough syrups amounting to $17.6 billion, an increase from $17 billion in 2021-22. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that Maiden Pharmaceuticals, an Indian manufacturer, had exported syrups containing dangerous toxins ethylene glycol (EG) and diethylene glycol (DEG) to Gambia.
These toxins are commonly used in car brake fluid. Likewise, Uzbekistan revealed in December that children had lost their lives after consuming cough syrup manufactured by Marion Biotech, another Indian company, which was contaminated with either EG or DEG.
First Published: May 23, 2023 7:43 AM IST
