India makes quality check of cough syrup formulations mandatory before export

By Parakh Sinha  May 23, 2023 8:30:51 AM IST (Updated)

India has made it mandatory for cough syrup manufacturers to get samples tested and cleared by a government-certified laboratory from June 1, 2023, before being allowed to be sent overseas. The decision to implement quality checks before export was introduced after India-made syrups were linked to dozens of deaths in Gambia and Uzbekistan last year.

The export of "Cough Syrup" shall be permitted after the export sample has been tested at one of the earmarked laboratories by the central government and "a Certificate of Analysis (CoA) has been issued by any of the laboratories as mentioned in the notification, with effect from June 1, 2023," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification on Monday.
The specified central government labs include Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, regional drug testing lab (RDTL - Chandigarh), central drugs lab (CDL - Kolkata), central drug testing lab (CDTL - Chennai Hyderabad, Mumbai), RDTL (Guwahati)] and the NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) accredited drug testing labs of state governments.
