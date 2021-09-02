India reports highest COVID-19 daily tally in 2 months at 47,092; deaths at 509

India reported the highest rise in COVID-19 daily tally in two months as 47,092 cases were added in the last 24 hours. The total tally rose to 3,28,57,937. Active cases increased to 3,89,583, according to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 4,39,529 with 509 more fatalities, as per the data updated at 8 am.

The number of active cases increased to 3,89,583 while the national COVID-19 recovery rate rose to 97.48 percent, the ministry said. It said that active cases increased by 11,402 in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 3,20,28,825, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 percent, the data stated.

Kerala continues to report over 30,000 daily cases and 173 fatalities were reported.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year. India crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.

With inputs from PTI