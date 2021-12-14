India likely to see large number of Omicron cases: Dr Gagandeep Kang

Noted virologist Dr Kang said it will become increasingly difficult to stop the spread of the virus in the country

India is likely to see a large number of cases of COVID-19 variant Omicron, noted virologist and microbiologist Dr Gagandeep Kang said. She said Omicron variant can cause re-infection and "it will become increasingly difficult to stop the spread after a certain point".

Pointing to data from South Africa where the variant was first detected, Dr Kang said reinfections were being seen even in those who were vaccinated. She said reports from the UK also indicated that protection is negligible even after two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Dr Kang said a booster shot may provide 70-75 percent protection against symptomatic infection. "Ideally, one should get two doses before moving to booster doses. We should have focused on booster doses for the immunocompromised a few months ago." The UK has opened booster vaccines for everyone aged 30 and over to contain the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in the country.

She said it is important for India to generate data on its own vaccines . "Currently we are evaluating only two vaccines. We should expand studies to other vaccines," said Dr Kang.