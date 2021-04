With COVID-19 cases on the rise again and reports of a new double mutant variant found, the government is likely to slow down its vaccine exports for the next two months, according to people in the know.

Government sources say that the reasoning behind the move is that India needs to focus on its own inoculation program and meet domestic requirements at present.

There has been a demand to take such a step by the pharma industry as well.

On February 24 itself, Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla had tweeted, "Dear countries & governments, as you await #COVISHIELD supplies, I humbly request you to please be patient, @SerumInstIndia has been directed to prioritise the huge needs of India and along with that balance the needs of the rest of the world. We are trying our best."

India has detected a new double mutant variant of COVID-19 in Maharashtra among 771 variants of concern found in genomic sequencing of around 11,000 samples from 18 states.

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that India is likely to start clearing more export commitments after 1.5 to 2 months. Commercial deals and export commitments will be honoured as India ramps up vaccine production.