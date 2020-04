In a midnight policy move, India lifted export restrictions on 24 key drug ingredients after domestic pharma companies lobbied with the government to lift the sanctions. However, export of paracetamol and formulations made of paracetamols will continue to be restricted, a Directorate General Of Foreign Trade notification said.

The drug ingredients on which the restrictions have been revoked are Tinidazole, Metronidazole, Acyclovir, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Progesterone, Chloramphenicol, Erythromycin Salts, Neomycin, Clindamycin Salts, Ornidazole, Formulations made of Chloramphenicol, Formulations made of Erythromycin Salts, Formulations made of Clindamycin Salts, Formulations made of Progesterone, Formulations made of Vitamin B1, Formulations made of Vitamin B12, Formulations made of Vitamin B6, Formulations made of Neomycin, Formulations made of Ornidazole, Formulations made of Metronidazole, Formulations made of Tinidazole, Formulations made of Acyclovir.

On March 3, India had "restricted " exports of 26 key drug ingredients, to ensure there was no shortage of drugs in the country in the ongoing fight to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.