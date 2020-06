India has launched its first mobile I-Lab for testing COVID-19 patients and it can conduct up to 25 RT-PCR tests per day.

"It will be deployed in remote, interior and inaccessible parts of the country and have capability to perform 25 COVID-19 RT-PCR tests/day, 300 ELISA tests/day, additional tests for TB, HIV etc. as per CGHS rates," the union health ministry said.

The union minister of health and family welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan launched I-Lab (Infectious disease diagnostic lab) for COVID-19 for last mile testing access. The lab is supported by the department of biotechnology, ministry of science & technology, under the COVID Command Strategy.

Also read: Maharashtra slashes COVID-19 RT-PCR test price to half

As per the latest update from health ministry, a total of 1,94,324 patients have been cured of COVID-19 and the recovery rate has risen to 52.96 percent. Currently, 1,60,384 active cases are under medical supervision. The total number of labs has increased to 953, including 699 government and 254 private.

Out of these, 349 government labs and 191 private labs can conduct Real-Time RT PCR based testing, TrueNat based testing can be done by 325 government and 15 private labs and CBNAAT based testing can be conducted in 25 government and 48 private labs.

Also read: Coronavirus breakthrough: Cheap generic steroid dexamethasone saves lives of COVID-19 patients, finds study