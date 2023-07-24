The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists the AIOCD has been opposing online pharmacies calling it illegal and predatory. One of the key points of contentions has also been the steep discounts of 20-25 percent offered by online pharmacies which has been difficult for many offline pharmacies to match.

In a big blow to online pharmacies, a draft bill by the government proposes curbs on the online sale of drugs, according to an article by the Print. The latest version of the draft bill aims to regulate, restrict or ban the online sale of prescription drugs.

The latest draft of the Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill 2023 has a provision which allows the government to regulate, restrict or ban the online sale or distribution of any drugs by notification.

The bill is likely to be presented to the Cabinet before being tabled in Parliament and is expected to be introduced despite their pleas in response to notices issued by the Drug Controller General of India or DCGI earlier this year.

The latest provisions are expected to be a departure from the previous draft which was released for public feedback last year and proposed permitting operations of e-pharmacies.

At one point the draft was also considering provisions such as using digital prescriptions for the convenience of patients.

The reason for the curb in sales of drugs online include fears of data misuse, lack of privacy of data, drug cartels using doctors to authorise the prescriptions for patients never seen, inability to keep track of the volume of drugs sold to one patient, especially in tier 2, 3 cities, lack of guarantee on the quality and safety of drugs and inability to track possible adverse effects of drugs.

Such a bill will be a big blow to the $30 billion sized e pharmacy market which has seen investments from the likes of Tata picking up 1mg for Rs 720 cr, Reliance buying a majority stake in Netmeds for Rs 620 cr Pharmeasy seeing investments from TPG, Temasek before being plagued by debt issues to Apollo Hospitals investing in its omnichannel play Apollo 24/7.

The government’s growing discomfort with online pharmacies was visible according to industry watchers when the Centre issued show-cause notices to around 20 odd platforms selling drugs online for reported violations. The hope now from the government should focus on regulating online pharmacies like physical retail stores say industry watchers and not ban them entirely or paint all violators with the same brush.