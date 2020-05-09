Healthcare India inches towards 60,000 COVID-19 cases Updated : May 09, 2020 10:07 AM IST Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with a total number of cases rising to 19,063, followed by Gujarat which has reported 7,402 cases. Of the total, 39,834 are active cases, 17,846 people have recovered, and 1,981 people have succumbed to the disease. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365