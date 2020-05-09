  • SENSEX
India inches towards 60,000 COVID-19 cases

Updated : May 09, 2020 10:07 AM IST

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with a total number of cases rising to 19,063, followed by Gujarat which has reported 7,402 cases.
Of the total, 39,834 are active cases, 17,846 people have recovered, and 1,981 people have succumbed to the disease.
