Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an interaction with industry stalwarts via video conferencing on March 23 and the discussion was centered on the economic condition of the country as we come to grips with the Covid-19 outbreak and the relief measures that could be taken to mitigate its impact.

So far there has been no announcement from the government on fiscal measures. Even the expectations from the Reserve Bank of India on whether it is a repo rate cut, CRR cut, forbearance or any other regulatory changes are still awaited by industry.

India Inc. is seeking a 50 basis point cut minimum as far as repo rate is concerned but then the question is whether a repo rate cut itself would do anything to help industry at this point in time.

Discussing this and more Ajay Piramal, Chairman of Piramal Group in an interaction with CNBC-TV18 said, “From the economic activity perspective, the Prime Minister was very clear - he talked about how there should be vishwas between the banks and the companies, between owners and the workers, between customers and the providers for the customers and so on. He also talked about how the trust has been built over so many years and we need to preserve it in such a difficult time."

"There were some suggestions made. Overall, there were concerns for the people who would run out of job and how to protect them. On the economic front, specifically, several of the industrialist talked about how liquidity has to be ensured in the system,” he said.

He further added, “My suggestions would be that we should differ principle repayment of investment grade corporates including systematically important NBFCs and HFCs for at least a year because otherwise this will create a lot of issues. There was also talk about how the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) should be suspended for a period of six months during this extreme crisis. There were suggestion that we set up a special fund or an SPV where the RBI or some other government organisation, an SPV can fund corporates, can buyout the NCDs or CPs of corporate maturing for a year and ensure that some liquidity is available.”

Talking about other recommendations he said, there was a suggestion whether the CRR requirement could be relaxed and how the rate of interest in India need to be cut, and how can we bring down the interest cost in India. "I think anywhere between a 100 and 200 basis points is what we ought to do,” he added.