India in the UK's COVID 'red list' for travel: What does it mean? Updated : April 20, 2021 05:32 PM IST The ban comes into effect from 8.30 AM (IST) on Friday (April 23) according to the British government. The UK residents arriving home from India will have to be on quarantine in a hotel for 10 days at their own expense. Published : April 20, 2021 05:32 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply