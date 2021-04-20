India in the UK's COVID 'red list' for travel: What does it mean?

The United Kingdom has added India to the 'red list' of countries from which travel to the UK is banned, over the fear of the spread of a new strain of the COVID-19 virus, Britain’s health secretary Matt Hancock announced on Monday.

The 'red list' has names of around 40 countries, most affected by the COVID-19 virus and there is a ban on the travellers from these countries to enter the UK.

What does the move mean?

The recent move means that barring the residents of the UK or Ireland or British citizens, no one can enter Britain if they have been to India in the last 10 days. The ban comes into effect from 8.30 AM (IST) on Friday, April 23 according to the British government, thus providing a window of about four days for those who need to get back to the UK but wish to avoid hotel quarantine.

The UK residents arriving home from India will have to be on quarantine in a hotel for 10 days at their own expense. "If you are a British or Irish national or you have residence rights in the UK, you will be able to enter. You must quarantine in a government approved hotel for 10 days," reads the new guideline.

The guideline further states that people, who are eligible for entry to the UK under the COVID rules and have arrived before 4:00 AM (BST) on April 9 from the countries in the red list, must self-isolate for 10 days at the place they are staying and take COVID-19 tests on day 2 and day 8 of arrival.

All passengers entering Britain must have a coronavirus-negative report, the guideline added.

The decision was taken hours after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to cancel his visit to India due to the worsening coronavirus situation. This is the second time this year Johnson has decided to defer a trip to India due to the pandemic.

The huge surge in COVID-19 cases in India has raised an alarm among other countries which are now resorting to travel restrictions from India. Apart from the UK, the US, Hong Kong, and New Zealand among others have imposed restrictions on travellers from India.

As on 8:00 AM Tuesday, April 20, India saw over 20.31 lakh active coronavirus cases. The country has been witnessing more than 2.5 lakh COVID-19 cases daily since the last four consecutive days.

Earlier, Britain had added Bangladesh, Kenya, Pakistan and Philippines to the list on April 9.