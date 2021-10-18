India in 'tapering phase' of second COVID wave; can't let our guard down: VK Paul

India added 13,596 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,40,81,315, while the active cases declined to 1,89,694, the lowest in 221 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 24 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 113 consecutive days now. The active cases comprise 0.56 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.12 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan, VK Paul, COVID Task Force Chief, said for the country as a whole, this looks like the tapering phase of the second COVID wave but there are districts and states where the overall positivity rate is relatively unacceptable. He added that COVID numbers from Mizoram are high and worrying.

"The COVID count has been stabilising around 20,000 per day. This looks like the tapering phase of the second COVID wave which was very swift and very severe. The major numbers now are coming from 2 or 3 states. We are concerned with Mizoram which is a small state but when you look at the population denominator per million then Mizoram's numbers are high and worrying. So in large part of the nation, the pandemic is lying low, the chain of transmission is low but there are districts where the test positivity is above 10 percent, there are states where overall test positivity is relatively unacceptable."

He said simmering of the virus in any part of the country is dangerous because of the way this virus spreads. He warned that social mixing during festivals can lead to an upsurge in cases.

Currently, three vaccines - Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V - being administered in the country are only for those above 18 years of age. All of them are two-dose vaccines. Zydus Cadila’s indigenously developed needle-free COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D is set to become the first vaccine that will be available in India for those in the age group of 12-18 years. It has received Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA).

Laying out the Centre’s plans, he said the top priority is to vaccinate all adults. “We are awaiting final certification on Covaxin for children," Paul said, adding that the Centre is exploring systematically vaccinating children with co-morbidities.

