Idli-sambar and rajma-rice may have helped Indians in their fight against Covid-19, says study

The study demonstrated that the components of Indian diets, which preserve high levels of iron and zinc in the blood and rich fibre in meals, played a role in preventing CO2 and LPS-mediated COVID-19 severity.

A recent study conducted by an international team of scientists has found that a variety of Indian dishes, including idli-sambar and rajma- rice, may have played a significant role in preventing deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

The study revealed that the elements of the Indian diet, which include high levels of iron, zinc, and fibre, along with regular tea intake and the use of turmeric in food, may have decreased the severity and mortality rate of COVID-19 in the country.

The study has been published in the April 2023 edition of the Indian Journal of Medical Research.

According to reports, India, which has a high population density, saw a death rate that was significantly lower during the pandemic as compared to the less densely populated Western countries. The study demonstrated that the components of Indian diets, which preserve high levels of iron and zinc in the blood and rich fibre in meals, played a role in preventing CO2 and LPS-mediated COVID-19 severity.

Interestingly, the study found that it was the popular south Indian dish of idli-sambar and the north Indian dish of rajma-rice that gave Indians an advantage in their fight against the pandemic. The study showed that meals like idli-sambar, rajma rice, lentils, and whole grain-based vegetarian cuisine helped keep Indian blood levels of iron and zinc high.

Although the study found that a diet rich in iron, zinc, and fibre contributes to immunity building, the level of immunity it provides varies from person to person.

The study also revealed that Indians who regularly drank tea were able to keep their HDL (high-density lipoprotein) levels high, which is considered good cholesterol. The catechins in tea acted as natural atorvastatin, which reduced blood triglycerides. Additionally, the study claimed that the consistent use of turmeric in Indian meals contributed to excellent immunity.

The research, conducted by scientists and health experts from India, Brazil, Jordan, Switzerland, and Saudi Arabia, aimed to investigate whether dietary habits were associated with the variations in Covid-19 severity and deaths between Western and Indian populations.

The researchers concluded that Indian food components suppress cytokine storm and various other severity-related pathways of coronavirus infections, which may have contributed to the lower severity and death rates from COVID-19 in India compared to Western countries.

The study also found that curcumin found in turmeric may have reduced the mortality rate by blocking pathways and processes linked to the severity of COVID-19 and SARS-CoV-2 infection. On the other side, increased consumption of red meat, dairy products, and processed foods in Western societies resulted in a rise in the severity of the coronavirus and a rise in COVID-related fatalities.

Certain ingredients in Western meals, such as sphingolipids, palmitic acid, CO2 and LPS, can trigger pathways that lead to inflammation, changes in blood flow, increased carbon dioxide in the blood, and higher blood sugar levels, according to the outcome of the study. The research team found that the most prevalent saturated fatty acid in the human body, palmitic acid, stimulates ACE2 production and raises infection rates.

The researchers examined information from Indian patients and severe COVID-19 patients from three Western nations to identify links between food and nutrients and the severity of COVID-19. Overall, the study highlights the importance of a healthy diet in building immunity and combating COVID-19.