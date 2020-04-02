  • SENSEX
India identifies 20 existing, 22 potential hotspots of coronavirus

Updated : April 02, 2020 03:15 PM IST

One of the recent such hotspots is from Nizamuddin area of New Delhi, which has the headquarters of Tabligh Jamaat Markaz.
States have also requested the workers who attended Markaz in the last couple of weeks to identify themselves to the state authorities so that medical screening can take place.
The Centre has advised states to identify and designate a nodal officer for training who will coordinate all training activities in the state.
