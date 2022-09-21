India Hypertension Control Initiative, implemented in 138 districts, wins UN award

By Shloka Badkar

The India Hypertension Control Initiative (IHCI) won the '2022 UN Interagency Task Force, and WHO Special Programme on Primary Health Care Award' at the UN General Assembly event conducted on Wednesday in New York.

India has won a UN award for its large-scale initiative against hypertension under the National Health Mission, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that over 34 lakh people with hypertension are taking treatment at government health facilities and that the IHCI is being implemented in 138 districts. The patients are also receiving treatment at Ayushman Bharat Health Wellness Centres.

IHCI is a collaborative initiative of the union health ministry, state governments, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the World Health Organization-India.

One in four adults in India has high blood pressure, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement, adding that controlling hypertension at the primary care system level would contribute in reducing deaths due to heart attacks, stroke and kidney failures.

IHCI has been able to strengthen and leverage the current healthcare delivery system as well as the hypertension control interventions under the NHM. It has improved the linkage of the initiative of population-based screening with healthcare.

IHCI was launched in 2017 and has seen a phased expansion to cover over 130 districts.

"The strategies include a simple drug-dose-specific standard treatment protocol, ensuring adequate quantity of protocol medications, decentralization of care with follow-up and refills of medicines at Health Wellness Centres, task sharing involving all health staff and a powerful real-time information system which can track every patient for follow-up and blood pressure control," the statement said.

Under the initiative, close to half of the patients that were treated had their blood pressure under control, it added.