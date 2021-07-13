US COVID-19 vaccine donations to India held up; officials discuss terms of indemnity

The US COVID-19 vaccine donations to India are being held up as the officials are still discussing terms of indemnity for foreign vaccine makers, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday. COVAX is the global alliance for equitable vaccine distribution.

The decision on indemnity is pending as Indian vaccine makers will demand similar relief. Earlier, the Serum Institute of India (SII) which manufactures Covishield had sought indemnity protection against liabilities.

The government would also have to look at indemnity for domestic partners of foreign vaccine makers, sources added. India is also hopeful of receiving the US vaccine donations by this month, sources said.

A spokesperson at the COVAX facility said that all participants must have signed indemnity agreements with manufacturers to receive doses via COVAX. Nations will have to sign indemnity agreements with manufacturers for doses received via bilateral deals, the official added.

The COVAX is helping to facilitate these agreements for lower-income economies, the official said.

What is indemnity?

Indemnity means security against a loss or other financial stress. In legal terms, indemnity means a contractual obligation of one party to compensate another party due to the acts of the former. The clause is commonly used in insurance contracts.